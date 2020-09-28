Jeff Carl Rosenkranz
Brandon, MS - Jeff Carl Rosenkranz, age 49, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS. Arrangements were entrusted to Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A graveside service was held at 1 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.
Jeff was born June 6, 1971 in Jackson, MS to Otto Rosenkranz and Carol Freeman Rosenkranz. He was married to Donieale Denson Rosenkranz. Mr. Jeff worked many years as an Engineering Technician for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He proudly served his country in the United States Army whom he served with the 4th Infantry Division. He loved cars, aircrafts, gaming and working with the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed being a part of the Society of Creative Anachronism. Jeff loved the MS State Bulldogs and was a big fan. He loved his family and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Freeman Rosenkranz.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 16 years, Donieale Denson Rosenkranz; father, Otto Rosenkranz; mother-in-law, Peggy Denson; sister-in-law, Lee-Anne Denson; niece, MaKayla Denson; nephew, Christopher Terry, II; and a host of other family and friends.
