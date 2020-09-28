Jeff Cook
Crystal Springs - Jeff Cook, 50, passed away September 26, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be Monday from 5pm-8pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.
Jeff, a native of Copiah County, worked for many local and state agencies including the Crystal Springs Police Dept., Copiah County Sheriff's Dept., Copiah County Game Comm., Copiah County EOC, and for the last 14 years with MEMA. He loved spending time with his dogs, Dixie, Harley, Bailey, Ivy and cat Ellie Mae.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Cook.
He is survived by his wife, Kendra; father, Donald Keith Cook of Crystal Springs; sister, Renee Smith (Keith) of Crystal Springs; brother, Jake Cook (Angie) of Wesson; Mother-In-Law, Debbie Ziegler; Brothers-In-Law Justin Ziegler and Allen Ziegler; host of nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Mississippi Lung Association
.