Jennings Orr
Nashville, TN - Jennings Orr, age 92, (1926-2019) a resident of Nashville since 2015, passed away February 28, 2019. Services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, Mississippi. Visitation will precede the service from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial to follow at Kosciusko City Cemetery. Jennings was born October 30, 1926, in tiny Dossville, Mississipi, near Kosciusko. He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Oliver Orr. He is survived by three sons, Jay Orr (Judy) of Nashville, David M. Orr (Pam) of Arlington, Va., and Stephen Orr, Sr., (Nicole) of Nairobi, Kenya, Africa. He is also survived by five grandsons, three granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. Jennings's family is grateful for the loving care of Alive Hospice and Park Manor staff. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Arrangements by Marshall Donnelly Combs, Nashville, and Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, MS, 662-289-5521.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019