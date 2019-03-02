Services
Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home | Nashville Funeral Home
201 25th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 327-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jordan Funeral Home
Kosciusko, MS
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Jordan Funeral Home
Kosciusko, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennings Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennings Orr


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennings Orr Obituary
Jennings Orr

Nashville, TN - Jennings Orr, age 92, (1926-2019) a resident of Nashville since 2015, passed away February 28, 2019. Services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, Mississippi. Visitation will precede the service from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial to follow at Kosciusko City Cemetery. Jennings was born October 30, 1926, in tiny Dossville, Mississipi, near Kosciusko. He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Oliver Orr. He is survived by three sons, Jay Orr (Judy) of Nashville, David M. Orr (Pam) of Arlington, Va., and Stephen Orr, Sr., (Nicole) of Nairobi, Kenya, Africa. He is also survived by five grandsons, three granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. Jennings's family is grateful for the loving care of Alive Hospice and Park Manor staff. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Arrangements by Marshall Donnelly Combs, Nashville, and Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, MS, 662-289-5521.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now