Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Jeremiah Greene Meadows Jr. Obituary
Jeremiah Greene Meadows, Jr.

Nashville - Mr. Jeremiah Greene Meadows, Jr. (Jerry) of Nashville, passed away March 7, 2019. Born in Brooksville, FL, he was a son of the late Jeremiah Greene Meadows,Sr. and Jessie Rae Lanier Meadows. He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he served as a class officer and was president of the Baptist Student Union. Recently he was inducted into the Golden Raider Society of MTSU. Mr. Meadows was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church and was a member of Kiwanis International and Toastmasters. While living in Jackson, MS, he was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Jerry's career was primarily in sales for Hallmark Cards and later L'Amy Optical of Paris, France. He received several awards for top sales person.

Survived by his wife, Laura Elizabeth "Beth" Trout Meadows of Nashville, TN; 2 daughters, Laura Lea Meadows of Nashville, TN, Jennifer Lynn Meadows of Phoenix, AZ; a son, Jeremiah Greene "Chip" Meadows III of Roswell, GA; a sister, Jan Lanier Shockley of Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Megan Blakeney Meadows and Matthew Greene Meadows.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1pm - 2pm at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2pm. Burial will be at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill.

For those who wish, Memorial gifts may be made to The ARC of Mississippi (Autism), 704 N. President St., Jackson, MS 39202

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019
