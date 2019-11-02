|
Jeremiah Joel Vaccaro
Brandon - Jeremiah Vaccaro, age 21, our beloved son, brother, family member, and friend of Brandon, MS passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Jeremiah was born January 16, 1998 in Slidell, LA. He graduated from Brandon High School in 2016 where he was a member of the marching band. Jeremiah loved music, reading, and boating. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Becky and Bill Shipp; four brothers Brian (Tara) Shipp, Dylan (Autumn) Vaccaro, Nikko Vaccaro, and Matthew Stringer; four sisters Heidi (Brian) Shipp, Keri Stringer, Abbie Stringer, and Abby Grace Stringer; grandparents Patsy Landry and Herbert (Jackie) Landry; uncle Justin Landry; several nieces, nephews, and cousins all of which loved him dearly. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1:00pm. Pastor Steve Wilson will preside over services and interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mississippi Baptist Children's Village at P.O. Box 27 Clinton, MS 39060. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019