Brandon - Jerry Arden Oakes, Architect, age 86, died July 3, 2020. Visitation 11:30 am & service at 1:00 pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, Mississippi. A private family graveside will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Clinton Boulevard, Jackson, Mississippi all Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Organization & vision were traits that permeated anything Jerry undertook.



Jerry was born December 7, 1933 in Canton, Ms. the only child of Claudia Lorraine Purvis and Arden Theodore Oakes. The family moved to Jackson and he graduated Central High School Class of 1952. He was a 1957 School of Architecture graduate of Alabama Polytechnic Institute now known as Auburn University. Upon graduation he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Corp of Engineers and served two years with the 17th Engineering Battalion, Second Armored Division. In 1961 during the Berlin Crisis he returned to duty with the 926th Construction Battalion and in 1965 Captain Oakes retired.



Jerry's Architectural career included employment with five Jackson firms and a partner in Mitchell & Oakes Architects. He joined the Mississippi State Building Commission in 1978 as Assistant Director. During Governor Fordice's Administration Jerry was appointed Director of the Building Grounds & Real Property Management. He was named the 1999 Associated Builders & Contractors Construction Man of the Year and retired December 31, 1999 with 22 years 'public service & 48 years total service in the Construction Industry.



Jerry greatest satisfaction was his family. The delight began January 11, 1964 when he married Jane Elizabeth Wright. His survivors include Jane, three children & their spouses plus six grandchildren. Children are Allison Lynn Oakes & Charles Baldwin Mitchell III of Rankin County, Adrian Leigh Oakes & Chadwick Warren Russell of Rankin County and Kimberly Delynne Robinson & Arden Neal Oakes of Madison County. Grandchildren are Reed Chadwick Mitchell, Anna Katherine Mitchell, Addison Elizabeth Russell, Rooks Walton Russell, Dani Aurelia Oakes & William "Will" Arden Oakes.



During retirement Jerry acquired a passion for genealogy and traced his Oakes Family back to 1567 in England with a 1672 arrival in Virginia. Calvary Baptist Church in West Jackson was an important part of Jane & Jerry's life and they were active members until 2005. At retirement he chose St. Mark's UMC in Rankin County. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's UMC, 400 Grants Ferry Road, Brandon, Mississippi.









