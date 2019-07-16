|
|
Jerry Barnes Sandifer
Crystal Springs - Jerry Barnes Sandifer, 88, died July 13, 2019 at UMMC after complications from a fall. A graveside service will be held 10am Wednesday at Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Jerry was born July 25, 1930 in Crystal Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland D. and Lettie Weeks Sandifer, a toddler brother Buddy and his sister Ellen S. Young.
He is survived by nephew Carl D. Young of Jackson and conservator Brenda T. Thomas of Byram.
He was cared for by family members all his life and looked forward to seeing his mother again as he missed her every day.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 16, 2019