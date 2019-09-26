|
Jerry Cauthen
Flowood - Jerry Cauthen, 83, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS. He was born on September 30, 1935, in Farmhaven, MS, to the late Lynn and Louise Cauthen.
Jerry graduated from Farmhaven High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army as part of the Third Armored Division, Combat Command "A." Jerry married LaNelle Marling on February 14, 1959. They were married until her death in 2004. Jerry and LaNelle lived in Apalachicola, FL, for many years where he managed the Breakaway Marina and Lodge. They returned to Mississippi in 2000 and resided in Brandon.
Throughout the years, Along with his love for living on the water, Jerry had many interesting hobbies including archaeology. He amassed an impressive collection of Native American artifacts.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Cauthen; sisters, Mary Cauthen, Peggy Case, Cliff Herrington, and Sarah Haggerty; and a nephew, Tim Case. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of him.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019