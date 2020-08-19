1/
Jerry E. Wilson
1949 - 2020
Jerry E. Wilson

Jackson - Jerry E. Wilson, 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home in Jackson. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, August 21 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with funeral services to follow in the chapel.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Jackson. He was the son of the late John Morgan and Audrey Wooten Wilson. He was a retired maintenance mechanic for UPS, where he was employed for 30 years.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved spending time in the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda D Wilson.

He leaves behind his two daughters, Angela Wilson of Jackson, and Rebecca Wilson Eaton of Jackson, sister, Marianne Tackett, 7 precious grandchildren and 4 great-grandchild.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
