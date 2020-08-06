Jerry FraiserYazoo City - Gerald "Jerry" Paul FraiserGerald Paul "Jerry" Fraiser, 76, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday August 5, 2020 at his residence. Jerry was a retired banker and served as Director of The Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce, a U.S. Air Force Veteran of The Vietnam War. He retired as a Brigadier General (MS) with the Mississippi Army National Guard, served as an Officer of the Yazoo City Lions Club and other Civic Clubs, a Founding Board Member of The Yazoo City Boys & Girls Club, and a Commissioner of The Yazoo City Housing Authority.Survivors include his wife; Peggy Fraiser; sons: Paul Douglas "Doug (Eun Mee) Fraiser of Enterprise, AL, and Gerald Christian "Chris" Fraiser of Lake Charles, LA; grandchildren: Hannah Rebecca Fraiser and Shelby Elizabeth Fraiser, and several nieces and nephews.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Paul & Ruby Fraiser, and brothers Ronnie, Johnny, and Donnie.Visitation will begin 10:00 A.M. At First United Methodist Church with funeral services at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Lauren Porter officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.Serving as pallbearers are; Johnny Crow, Johnny Crow, Jr, Joshua Ryan, Jesse Alford, Owen Richards, Michael McCain, Jason Corley, and Clay Adcock. Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Patty and Miller Holmes, Jr.In lieu of Flowers the family requests memorials be made to The First United Methodist Church, P O Box 444, Yazoo City, MS 39194 or The Boys and Girls Club of Yazoo City, P.O. Box 1617, Yazoo City, MS 39194.