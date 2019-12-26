Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Jerry Gibbons


1951 - 2019
Jerry Gibbons Obituary
Jerry Gibbons

Brandon - Jerry Gibbons, 68, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. His visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 28th followed by services at 12 Noon in the Chapel of Wright and Ferguson in Flowood.

He was born in Jackson and raised in Pearl the son of the late R. C. and Helen Gibbons. He attended Pearl High School and he worked in home construction sales.

He is survived by, his wife, Martha Higdon; his siblings, Donna Coleman, Bruce Gibbons, Troy Gibbons and Lisa Hovas; his children, Rob Higdon and Shannon Higdon Watkins; grandchildren, Moriah Boone, Taylor Lay, Gracie Lay, Bella Watkins, Colton Watkins and Michael Higdon. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would request memorials be made to .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
