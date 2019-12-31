|
Jerry Glynn Brown
Natchez - Jerry Glynn Brown, 79 years old, native of Natchez, Mississippi, and resident of Yazoo City Mississippi, passed away peacefully December 30, 2019 at his home. His parents Sebastian Benjamin Brown and Carrie Bell Harvey, many sister and brothers and grandson Joseph Skyler Burnley, precede him in death. Jerry graduated from Natchez High School with a football scholarship, after only playing 2 years of high school football, to attend the University of Mississippi, He played left tackle for Ole Miss and contributed to earning the 1960 SEC National Championship title; the number one team in the nation. He earned 3 letters and 2 years as a starter at Ole Miss under Coach John Vaught.
In 1962, he was selected to play in the second annual American Football Coaches All-American East V/S West on Buffalo New York. His football career did not end after graduating with a degree in education from the University of Mississippi. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him and close to this same time, he was offered a coaching and teaching position with Yazoo City Public School System. He chose the job in Yazoo City because it paid a little more than professional football. Jerry "Coach" Brown became his legacy to many students over a career that spanned over 35 years. These years were filled with many accomplishments and he touched many lives as an educator, coach, athletic director and assistant principal. His smile was infectious and his "life lessons" unforgettable.
He was an avid hunter and angler but his true love was for his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marian Brown of Yazoo City; two daughters, Stacy Humble of Tupelo, MS, and Sandy Martin (Tim) of Hammond, LA; Grandchildren: Shelby Burnley (Denise) Pontotoc, MS, Madison Riley (Welton) of Mooreville, MS, Taylor Martin, Hammond LA, Sundy Martin of Hammond LA, and Christian Martin of Hammond LA, great- grandchildren: Brayden Riley , Tatum Riley, and Hallie Riley, all of Mooreville, MS, brother Allen Brown (Margaret) of Natchez, MS; sister Sharon Brown Ledbetter of Iuka, MS, and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his memory at St. Mary's Parish Hall in Yazoo City, MS, on Friday January 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020