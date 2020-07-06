Jerry HardinForest - Jerry Lynn Hardin was born in Scott County, December 18, 1938. He passed away at the Mississippi Care Center of Morton on July 5, 2020 after an extended illness at the age of 81.He was a 1957 graduate of Sebastopol High School, attended Millsaps College in Jackson, Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX, Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, and received his Master's Degree from Mississippi State University at Starkville.Jerry worked as State Auditor of Mississippi as a certified public accountant in the Civil/Criminal Investigations Division for the Mississippi Chancery, Circuit, Judicial and Federal Court Systems.He was owner of an inhouse combination shops of antiques and clocks at his home in Jackson where he repaired many clocks.Hobbies included collecting antique vehicles, won many awards at antique car shows, and served as treasurer of the Antique Vehicle Club of Mississippi. He was an active member of the Mississippi Historical Society, the Mississippi Rescue League, and the Jackson Animal Shelter. He loved and cared for many dogs through the years, of the Boxer breed.Mr. Hardin enlisted in the United States Airforce shortly after graduating from high school. He served four years.He was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Jackson.He is preceded in death by his parents: Bernice Coker and Verda Anthony Hardin; one brother: Wendell Hardin and one brother-in-law: Gately Brashier.Survivors include two brothers: Jimmy (Patricia) Hardin and Jeff (Bonnie) Hardin; two sisters: Gwyn (Jerry) Cooper, caregivers and Gayle Brashier; one sister-in-law: Nancy Hardin; several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be at Ott & Lee Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Sulphur Springs Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.Rev. Randall Creel and Rev. Kenneth Walters will officiate the services.Jeremy Cooper, Grant Brashier, Chris Moreno, Johnny Hardin, Sonny Sparks, and Jimmy Ray Armor will serve as pallbearers.Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Jackson, 5221 Greenway Dr Exd, Jackson, MS 39204.