Jerry Holmes BlountMadison - Jerry Holmes Blount, Attorney, age 77, died July 5, 2020. Services will be held at the Chapel at First Baptist Church of Jackson on Wednesday, July 8 at 1:00 pm. Jerry was born May 21, 1943 in Jackson, MS, the only child of Flora Alyce Wynn and grandson to Margaret "Granny" Wynn. He was the beloved husband (56 years) and best friend of Charlayne Sullivan Blount. Loving father to Shayne Banks of Brandon, Mississippi and Charles Blount of Los Angeles, California. Proud grandfather to Sara Jordan and Carson Banks. He graduated from Murrah High School and the University of Mississippi's School of Law. He actively practiced law in Mississippi for over 50 years, always willing to help those in need. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson and his men's Sunday School Teacher.In memory of Jerry, we ask that everyone who knew him, perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Mission First Legal Aid Office, ATTN: Carolyn Hicks, 275 Roseneath Avenue, Jackson, MS 39203.