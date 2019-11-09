|
Jerry L. Creason, Jr.
Byram - Jerry L. Creason, Jr. 52, of Byram, Mississippi, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born on October 16, 1967, to Jerry L. Creason, Sr and Margie Barnes Creason in Jackson. He graduated from McClure Hillcrest School and received his BS degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University. He worked in retail his entire career finishing his last years with Kroger and Best Buy.
Jerry loved going to work, meeting people and supporting his Mississippi State Bulldogs. Jerry attended Colonial Heights Baptist Church accepting Christ as his savior at a young age. He loved the Lord and his Sunday School Class and the people in the class have been faithful and supported Jerry throughout his battle with cancer along with his special friends Mark Walker, Jason Lawrence and Ed Walker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mendenhall
Visitation will be from 9:00AM until service time. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holly Grove Baptist Church. The Burial will follow in Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. John Patterson and Bro. Roger Lee will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mendenhall is in charge of arrangements. (601) 847-4401
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Creason Sr, maternal grandparents, Charlie and Flora Graham Barnes; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Faye Creason.
Survivors include his mother, Margie Creason; brother, Jason Creason; aunts, Mary Kyle, Frances Cockroft, Ouida Barnes, and Clara Barlow; along with a host of cousins and friends,
Pallbearers will be Ed Walker, Mark Walker, Jason Lawrence, Jimmy Coker, Charles Jenkins, and James Berry.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019