1/
Jerry Lee Gentry Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr.

Mr. Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. transitioned on October 12, 2020 to heaven surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. was born June 27, 1934 in Noxapater, Mississippi (Winston County) to the parents of Coy and Beatrice Gentry. Mr. Gentry married Mrs. Juanita Holmes Gentry in April 1991. His dedicated wife of 36 years stood by his side.

Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. graduated from Noxapater High School. He started his higher education career at Tugaloo College on a football scholarship. He later attended Alcorn State University. Ultimately, he earned a Master Degree in Administration and an Educational Specialist Degree from University of Mississippi.

Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. was an educational legend in the state of Mississippi for over 50 years. He served as a football and baseball coach, Athletic Director, principal and superintendent. He retired after a successful tenure as the superintendent of Tunica County School District. Mr. Gentry dedicated 46 years to Tunica school system.

Mr. Gentry was a member of Fredonia Missionary Baptist Church. He served in various capacities, including Deacon, Chairman of the Deacon Board and finance committee.

Mr. Jerry Lee Gentry. Sr. is survived by his devoted wife Juanita, dedicated and beloved grandson Vasquez Haynes, and a host of children, grandchildren, siblings (Ruth Williams, Coy Dean Gentry, Ollie Gentry, Ruben Gentry, Roosevelt Gentry, Charles Gentry, Lenary Gentry), nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his siblings Lepolian Gentry and Arthur Gentry.

The arrangements are as follows:

Public and Family Viewing

Thursday, October 22, 2020 4:00 pm-6:00 pm

Delta Burial

429 Yazoo Ave

Clarksdale. MS 38614

Drive by Viewing

Friday, October 23, 2020 12:00 noon- 2:00 pm

Tunica High School

1100 Rosa Fort Dr.

Tunica, MS 38676

Graveside Ceremony

Saturday, October 24, 2020 11:00 am

Mount Pleasant #2

637 Mt Pleasant Rd,

Noxapater, Mississippi 39346

Flowers or donations may be sent to:

Delta Burial

429 Yazoo Ave

Clarksdale. MS 38614




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved