Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr.



Mr. Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. transitioned on October 12, 2020 to heaven surrounded by his loving family.



Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. was born June 27, 1934 in Noxapater, Mississippi (Winston County) to the parents of Coy and Beatrice Gentry. Mr. Gentry married Mrs. Juanita Holmes Gentry in April 1991. His dedicated wife of 36 years stood by his side.



Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. graduated from Noxapater High School. He started his higher education career at Tugaloo College on a football scholarship. He later attended Alcorn State University. Ultimately, he earned a Master Degree in Administration and an Educational Specialist Degree from University of Mississippi.



Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. was an educational legend in the state of Mississippi for over 50 years. He served as a football and baseball coach, Athletic Director, principal and superintendent. He retired after a successful tenure as the superintendent of Tunica County School District. Mr. Gentry dedicated 46 years to Tunica school system.



Mr. Gentry was a member of Fredonia Missionary Baptist Church. He served in various capacities, including Deacon, Chairman of the Deacon Board and finance committee.



Mr. Jerry Lee Gentry. Sr. is survived by his devoted wife Juanita, dedicated and beloved grandson Vasquez Haynes, and a host of children, grandchildren, siblings (Ruth Williams, Coy Dean Gentry, Ollie Gentry, Ruben Gentry, Roosevelt Gentry, Charles Gentry, Lenary Gentry), nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by his parents and his siblings Lepolian Gentry and Arthur Gentry.



The arrangements are as follows:



Public and Family Viewing



Thursday, October 22, 2020 4:00 pm-6:00 pm



Delta Burial



429 Yazoo Ave



Clarksdale. MS 38614



Drive by Viewing



Friday, October 23, 2020 12:00 noon- 2:00 pm



Tunica High School



1100 Rosa Fort Dr.



Tunica, MS 38676



Graveside Ceremony



Saturday, October 24, 2020 11:00 am



Mount Pleasant #2



637 Mt Pleasant Rd,



Noxapater, Mississippi 39346



Flowers or donations may be sent to:



Delta Burial



429 Yazoo Ave



Clarksdale. MS 38614









