Bentonia - Jerry Melvin Melton joined his heavenly father on November 13, 2020. He awaits his wife of 50 years, Teina Chisolm Melton, daughters Courtney Melton and Heather Young (Jeff), and his grandchildren Garrett, Lucas, Meredith, and Alexis Young. He joins his parents Fred and Margaret Melton of South Jackson in their heavenly home. He is also survived by his sister Linda Lyall (Barry) and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and loved to hear sing.



Mr. Melton was the first graduating class of Wingfield High School. He was a dedicated, loving and affectionate father that coached many young ladies in softball at Leavelle Woods Park. Jerry was a Mason and a 28 year retired Major of the Army National Guard. He was a man who liked to spend all of his time outside tinkering on his many projects. He was a devoted deacon of Southside Baptist Church in Yazoo City, MS. He will be remembered as a man who touched the lives of many with his kind heart and jovial ways. Jerry never met a stranger and always approached people with the love of Christ. His life will stand as a legacy of a decent God loving man.



His earthly body will be placed to rest on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation on Monday November 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park South for family only.



In lieu of flowers send donations to Southside Baptist Church 120 S. Monroe St., Yazoo City, 39194.









