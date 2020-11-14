1/1
Jerry Melvin Melton
1949 - 2020
Jerry Melvin Melton

Bentonia - Jerry Melvin Melton joined his heavenly father on November 13, 2020. He awaits his wife of 50 years, Teina Chisolm Melton, daughters Courtney Melton and Heather Young (Jeff), and his grandchildren Garrett, Lucas, Meredith, and Alexis Young. He joins his parents Fred and Margaret Melton of South Jackson in their heavenly home. He is also survived by his sister Linda Lyall (Barry) and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and loved to hear sing.

Mr. Melton was the first graduating class of Wingfield High School. He was a dedicated, loving and affectionate father that coached many young ladies in softball at Leavelle Woods Park. Jerry was a Mason and a 28 year retired Major of the Army National Guard. He was a man who liked to spend all of his time outside tinkering on his many projects. He was a devoted deacon of Southside Baptist Church in Yazoo City, MS. He will be remembered as a man who touched the lives of many with his kind heart and jovial ways. Jerry never met a stranger and always approached people with the love of Christ. His life will stand as a legacy of a decent God loving man.

His earthly body will be placed to rest on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation on Monday November 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park South for family only.

In lieu of flowers send donations to Southside Baptist Church 120 S. Monroe St., Yazoo City, 39194.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
NOV
17
Burial
02:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park South
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
