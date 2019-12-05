|
Jerry Newcomb
Ridgeland - Jerry Newcomb, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at 1pm on Wednesday December 4th after a brief illness.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Newcomb and Karen Newcomb Morrison; grandchildren, Collin and Mia Morrison of Houma, LA; his brothers and sister, - Harold (Elizabeth) Huntsville AL, June Boyd (Burton) Madison MS, Don (Emily) Oxford,MS, Morris Newcomb, Ridgeland,MS and his dear friend Dotty Watts Mills of Zachary, LA.
Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Nancy Kathryn Schilling Newcomb; his parents, Nolen and Wardie Cossitt Newcomb, brothers, Guy and Leslie Newcomb and sister Bobbie Newcomb Horton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10am - 12pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will follow at 12pm in the funeral home chapel. Mr. Newcomb will be laid to rest at 2pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Newks Cares https://give.ocrahope.org/fundraiser/1929172
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019