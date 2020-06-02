Jerry Wayne Johnson
Slovan, PA - Jerry Wayne Johnson, age 56, entered eternal rest on the morning of Sunday May 31, 2020 at his home in Slovan, PA.
Born November 8th, 1963, in Yazoo City, MS, he was the youngest of three children to John E. Johnson & Carolyn H. Johnson. He spent much of his early life in Mississippi & Texas, but it was in Pennsylvania where he discovered his greatest love. Jerry was married to Kelly Cumberledge Johnson on a beautiful autumn day in Gatlinburg, TN in October of 2014.
Jerry is also survived by his children Joseph & Kelsey Johnson; grandchildren James Johnson, John Michael Johnson, Harley Lynn Johnson, Adelai Coor; stepsons, Zachary Clark & Dustin Haines; siblings Judy Stuart & Robbie Lynn Johnson; nephews Ed & Jamie Stuart; mother of Joseph, Carrie Seyfarth Williams; & countless other loving family & dear friends.
"J.W.", as he was affectionately known by many, cherished people & was happiest when spending time with his "kinfolk" as he'd often remark… a quality that he most certainly shared with his mother. He was also proud to be a third-generation oilfield worker, with a profound love of the outdoors, just like his father. Hunting & fishing were favorite pastimes for Jerry, & there were surely dozens of children he taught to handle a gun or bait a hook during his lifetime. Jerry loved God & his country, taking great pride in his son Joseph's service to our nation as a Marine. Jerry had, perhaps, the greatest sense of humor of all-time… he was famous for his quick wit, one-liners, & those delightful "Jerry'isms" we all know & love. He & Kelly were fond of hosting parties & spending times with good friends, good food, & good music. Smiles & laughter came naturally to Jerry & he was always happy to share. He gave the best hugs, & never wasted an opportunity to say "I love you." To know Jerry was to love Jerry… because he loved everyone right back.
Exceedingly kind. Immensely generous. Truly genuine. Jerry Wayne had a gift for bringing out the best in others, & Heaven is made better now that he's been called home.
Friends will be received 1 pm to 7 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High St., Waynesburg followed by services at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry A. Douglas officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.