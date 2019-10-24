Services
Lakewood South Funeral Home
430 MCCLUER RD
Jackson, MS 39212
(601) 922-2123
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakewood South
McCluer Road
Jackson, MS
Jerry Wayne Lutrick


1946 - 2019
Jerry Wayne Lutrick Obituary
Jerry Wayne Lutrick

Mars Hill, NC - Jerry Wayne Lutrick, 73, took his last breath on this earth on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson and was completely healed and at peace in the arms of Jesus.

Graveside service will be at Lakewood South on McCluer Road Jackson, MS at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Mr. Lutrick was born on March 23, 1946 in Lake Providence, LA to the late Lawrence Russell Lutrick, Sr. and Flora Bunyard Lutrick. Mr. Lutrick served our country in the U. S. Army and lived in Star, MS for many years having come from Jackson, MS until recently in the VA Nursing Home in Jackson. He was a member of Quest Church in Florence, MS. He is preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Russell "Sonny" Lutrick, Jr. and two sisters, Sonja Roper and Edwina Bowman and sister-in-law Geraldine Lutrick.

Survivors include wife Mary Katherine "Kat" Lutrick of Sterlington, LA; brother Robert Preston Lutrick of Richland; sister Phyllis (James) Yates of Magee; two daughters Donna (Jim) Smith of Florence, Michelle (Tim Phillips) Lutrick of Madison, grandson Dalton Smith of Hattiesburg; Stepson Tony (Tammy) Crew of Mars Hill, NC and two stepdaughters Lisa Tillotson Crew of San Antonio, TX and Tommie Kay Yelldell (Jim) Collum of Log Cabin, LA. He has 7 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in memory of Jerry Wayne Lutrick at alzfdn.org
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
