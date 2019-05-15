Services
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Service: Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Clinton - Mrs. Jessie Mae Dukes, 97 and a longtime resident of Clinton, MS, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 13, 2019. A visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, with a service to follow. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Dukes' husband, James A. Dukes, preceded her in death in 1987. Mr. and Mrs. Dukes had four children, Jimmy L. Dukes (deceased), Charles A. Dukes (deceased), Donald R. Dukes, Sr. of Clinton, MS and Cynthia Paulette Hickman of Long Beach, MS. Mrs. Dukes is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. After her husband's death in 1987, Mrs. Dukes resided in Clinton and worked as a seamstress at College Cleaners until she retired.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 15, 2019
