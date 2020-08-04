1/
Jessie Lucas Whittle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Lucas Whittle

Jessie Lucas Whittle passed away peacefully on the morning of August 3, 2020, at her home in Newton, MS, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving Christian mother who devoted her life to her home and her family. Jessie was born November 30, 1939, in the Newton Hospital. Her parents were J. W. Lucas and Louise Bounds Lucas. She graduated from Newton High School and attended East Central Community College, in Decatur, MS. In 1958, she married Wilmer Whittle and moved to Nashville, Tennessee where he was attending college.

Jessie is survived by her mother, Louise Bounds Lucas; her husband 0f 61 years, Wilmer Whittle; children, Ted Whittle, Douglas Whittle (Leigh Anne), Ellen Prince (Eric); grandchildren; Hunter Whittle (Mary Katheryn), Mary Moore (Kyle), John Whittle, Sam Whittle, Sarah Beth Whittle, Anne Cassidy Haefer (Matt), Rebecca Prince, Paul Prince and five great-grandchildren, and her brother Van Lucas.

Mrs. Whittle was preceded in death by her father J. W. Lucas and one grandson, Lucas Whittle.

Mrs. Whittle was raised in the Newton Methodist Church. When she married, she joined the Newton Presbyterian Church so her family could worship together. She was a faithful member of the Newton Presbyterian church for sixty-one years.

A graveside service will be held at Newton County Memorial Gardens at Newton County Funeral Home-North in Newton, MS, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Dr. Charles Douglas will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home-North is in charge of arrangements (601)635-3200

Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Sam Whittle, Hunter Whittle, John Whittle, and Paul Prince.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

The family request memorials may be made to:

French Camp Academy

One Fine Place

French Camp, MS 39745

Or

Newton Presbyterian Church

P.O. Box 83

Newton, MS 39345




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton County Funeral Home North - Newton
9998 Hwy 15 N
Newton, MS 39345
(601) 635-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newton County Funeral Home North - Newton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved