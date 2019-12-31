|
Jessie M. Thrash
Raymond - Jessie Thrash was an incredibly talented musician who graciously shared her talent throughout her lifetime. Jessie was born in Hattiesburg, on May 20, 1929, and passed away December 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. George and Mary Louise Boyd McLendon. Jessie's one sibling, Betty McLendon Bowen, preceded her in death in 2009. The two sisters always shared a close relationship. Jessie had a blessed life, and was married to Dr. Edsel Earl (Tad) Thrash for 63 years, before he passed away in 2011.
As a child, Jessie's parents moved from Hattiesburg to Newton, and later to Raymond, where her father, Dr. George McLendon, was President of Hinds Community College for 27 years. Jessie graduated from Raymond High School and attended Hinds Jr. College where she met Tad. After Hinds, Jessie graduated from Louisiana State University with a Music Degree in Piano.
Jessie and Tad married in 1949 and lived in Baton Rouge before moving to Raymond in 1968, where they purchased the Italiante-Greek Revival Dupree-Ratliff House built in 1859. The Dupree House is on the National Register of Historic Homes. Jessie and Tad took great care of the Dupree House and the beautiful grounds. They were known for their gardening and beautiful daylily beds.
Jessie was a gifted pianist and organist and faithfully shared her talent in the Raymond Presbyterian Church and later in life at the Raymond United Methodist Church. Through her love of music, Jessie was a member of the MacDowell Music Club and enjoyed many friendships with fellow musicians. She also was a member of the Raymond Culture Club and a long-time supporter of the Jackson Symphony and the Mississippi Opera. Jessie's long-time friend, Mary Lou Lott, described her as a "steel butterfly," a delicate and tough little bird.
Jessie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Janie Tetmeyer (Bill), Catherine Thrash, and George Thrash (Penny). She was blessed with six grandchildren: Claire and Peyton Thrash; and Will, Caitlyn, Jackson and Michael Tetmeyer; along with four great grandchildren, Sabrina, Layla and Georgia Tetmeyer and Ethan Straub. Jessie is also survived by two nieces, Beth Bowen Pollock and Mary Allen Bowen McBride.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Raymond United Methodist Church, 230 W. Main Street, Raymond, MS 39154 or Hinds Community College Foundation, In care of the Jessie McLendon Thrash Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 1100, Raymond, MS 39154.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond, 201 Hinds Blvd, Raymond, and at the Raymond United Methodist Church on Friday, January 3, at 10:00 a.m. with a service following on Friday at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery near Lake, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020