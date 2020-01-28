|
Jessie M. Tynes
Madison - Jessie M. Tynes, age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on January 27, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1936, in Camden, MS.
Jessie worked for many years at Hartco Services in Ridgeland, MS and Service Merchandise in Jackson, MS. She was a people person, who loved helping others and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's many sporting events. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, Wirt and Hattie Billingslea; and brother, Wirt Billingslea, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Tynes, Jr. (Ann), of Brandon, MS; daughters, Teresa Grant (Anthony), of Madison, MS; and Lisa Tew (Michael), of Madison, MS; Grandchildren, Thomas Tynes III (Frannie), of Brandon, MS; Brandon Tynes (Lindsay) of Chicago, IL; Justin Tew (Shelby) of Madison, MS; Jordan Tew, of Madison, MS; and Great-Grandchild, Kate Tynes.
Visitation will be held at Natchez Trace Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am in the Natchez Trace Funeral Home Chapel and entombment will follow in the Natchez Trace Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice Ministries who took such loving care of our mother. You were truly a blessing to us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020