|
|
Jewel Albert Cauthen
Camden - Jewel Albert Cauthen, 80, died Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm chapel service. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Mrs. Cauthen was a member of Spring Grove United Methodist Church.
She was passionate about her Christian faith, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her strong faith and love for her family was evident to all who knew her.
Survivors include: husband, Joe Martin Cauthen of Camden; children, Marty Cauthen (Jeannine) of New Concord, KY, Cheryl Hopper of Guntersville, AL, Philip Cauthen (Carol) of Huntsville, AL, Nancy Thompson (Nick) of Madison, and Tim Cauthen of Camden; brothers, Gary Albert of Covington, GA and Ronald Albert of Perry, GA; sister, Carol Tackett of Conyers, GA; and grandchildren, Joseph Cauthen, Bobby Hopper, Will Hopper, Nicholas Thompson, Katie Cauthen, and Trevor Cauthen.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dalin Lomax-Cauthen.
Visit breelandfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020