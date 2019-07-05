|
|
Jewel Barlow
Harrisville - Mrs. Jewel Tucker Barlow, 92, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on the morning of Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home with her loved ones. The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Harrisville Baptist Church in Harrisville, MS. Burial will follow at Harrisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Harrisville Baptist Church or to Harrisville Library.
Jewel was born on March 19, 1927 to John and Beulah Tucker. At age 17 she married the love of her life, Ikie Barlow, and moved to Harrisville where they raised their three children. Throughout his career they had the opportunity to live in Brazil, New York, and Pennsylvania before returning home where they enjoyed their grandchildren. She was honored by the town at age 86 being named Grand Marshall of the 2013 Christmas Parade. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, reading, family gatherings, sports, and hauling children and grandchildren to their activities. She was also an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Always a faithful church member, through the years she served as G.A. leader, Sunday School teacher, Church Hostess, member of the Visitation Committee and the WMU. She received her diploma in "All Branches of Beauty Culture" from Fondren Sisters Beauty School in 1963 and pursued her passion until she was 89. Mama Jewel, as she was known to her family and friends, served as a godly influence to all she met; she embodied the saying that her children and grandchildren were her life, which she led completely and with much joy.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Barlow is reunited with her husband, Wilton "Ikie" Denson Barlow, brothers John Tucker, Jimmy Tucker, Vernon Tucker, and sisters Billy Jean Burkhart, and Tressie Blackmon. She is survived by her sister through marriage, Lucy Harris, children: Kenneth Barlow (Kitty), Billy Barlow (Faye),Judy Foster (Carl), 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. All who knew and loved her say that Jewel was appropriately named and her name still lives on through two of her great granddaughters. "She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her." Prov. 3:15
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 5, 2019