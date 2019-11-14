|
|
Jewel Hart "Buck" Stewart Rochester
Morton - Jewel Hart "Buck" Stewart Rochester, 94, died November 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p. m., Saturday, November 16, at Morton Memorial Gardens, Highway 13, Morton. Wolf Funeral Services of Morton is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Rochester was born February 3, 1925, to Jewel Hart Stewart and Malcolm Lee Stewart in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana. She was graduated from Morton High School in 1942 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from the University of Mississippi in 1946, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She married James Marler Rochester at her parents' home in Morton in December 1946. After WWII and after Mr. Rochester's graduation at Mississippi State University in 1949, she and her husband returned to Morton to make their home.
Mrs. Rochester was active in her community, serving as president of the local Culture Club, and especially active in her daughter's school activities, serving as room mother throughout her elementary school years and president of the PTA. She was an avid gardener, a great cook and was known for her expertise at beautiful graphic writing, especially in extraordinary calligraphy. She also loved sewing, knitting and all kinds of other needlework. She was one of the oldest surviving members of the First Baptist Church of Morton.
She is predeceased by her parents, Jewel Hart Stewart and Malcolm Lee Stewart; her husband, James Marler Rochester; and her sister Elizabeth Lee "Libba" Stewart Canty .
Mrs. Rochester is survived by her daughter, Laura Lee Rochester Kline, her son-in-law, Henry Kline II, both of Los Angeles, CA, and nieces and nephews, Patty Canty Robbins (Mike) of Jackson and Oxford; Stewart Canty (Becky) of Nacogdoches, TX; Robert Donnell (Linda) and Joe Donnell (Ann) of Hattiesburg; Jack Key (Mary Sue) of Greenville, SC; Alice Ann Key Thomas (Gary, deceased) of Buies Creek, NC; Ruth Waldrip Summerlin (Bob) of Canton; and William Waldrip (Jean) of Lucedale.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019