Jewel Hood
Crystal Springs - Jewel Graves Hood, 96, born March 28, 1923 in Copiah County, MS, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Edgewood in Byram. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and LuRitta Graves; husband, Vernon H. Hood; and brothers, W.E. Graves, Jr. and Earl (Bud) Graves.
Ms. Hood is survived by her sister-in-law, Jo Graves and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 4, 2019