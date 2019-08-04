Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Crystal Springs City Cemetery
Jewel Hood


1923 - 2019
Jewel Hood Obituary
Jewel Hood

Crystal Springs - Jewel Graves Hood, 96, born March 28, 1923 in Copiah County, MS, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Edgewood in Byram. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and LuRitta Graves; husband, Vernon H. Hood; and brothers, W.E. Graves, Jr. and Earl (Bud) Graves.

Ms. Hood is survived by her sister-in-law, Jo Graves and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 4, 2019
