Jewel M. Wilson
Madison - Jewel M Wilson, 76, of Madison, MS transitioned January 21, 2020, peacefully at her home
She was born January 15, 1944 in New Hebron MS to the late Moses and Versie Pace
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Woodrow, two sons (Anthony Sr and Kevin), four grandsons (Anthony Jr, Alec, Isaiah, and Jordan), three sisters, and a brother.
Services will be held on 24 January at 1:00pm at New Hope Baptist Church
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020