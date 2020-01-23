Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Jewel M. Wilson


1944 - 2020
Jewel M. Wilson Obituary
Jewel M. Wilson

Madison - Jewel M Wilson, 76, of Madison, MS transitioned January 21, 2020, peacefully at her home

She was born January 15, 1944 in New Hebron MS to the late Moses and Versie Pace

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Woodrow, two sons (Anthony Sr and Kevin), four grandsons (Anthony Jr, Alec, Isaiah, and Jordan), three sisters, and a brother.

Services will be held on 24 January at 1:00pm at New Hope Baptist Church
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
