Jill Whittington
Jackson - Jill Lorene Whittington passed away at home on February 7, 2019, after a long illness. She was 68. She was a native of Jackson and long-time resident of Brandon's reservoir community, after living and working in various places outside Mississippi, including Nashville, Tampa, and Pensacola.
The third child of Allee and Frank Whittington, of west Jackson, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Barr Elementary, Hardy Junior High, and Provine High School, where she was a member of the marching band, serving as its drum major during her senior year. She earned a medical technician's certificate from the University of Mississippi Medical Center program and, in 1973, her B.S. in medical technology from Mississippi College.
During her 40 years in the field of medical technology, working in the lab, at the bedside, and on the road as a medical educator for laboratory testing companies, she held positions at Nashville General Hospital, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Jackson's St. Dominic's Hospital, and, for over 15 years, the Pathology Department of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. While at UMMC, she organized and led the "Point of Care" testing program that performed lab tests directly at the bedside, a health care innovation that allowed quicker access to test results for the rest of the health care team. She retired from UMMC in 2013.
Throughout her life, Jill was an independent spirit, committed to the value of self-reliance. She was devoted to her family and was a wonderful cook, but she also greatly enjoyed outdoor activities, including camping, golf, motorcycle road trips, and, most of all, Florida beaches.
She was predeceased by her parents and in 2008 by her former husband of over 30 years, Mike Waldman. She is mourned and will be deeply missed by her husband, Gary McMurry, her siblings and their spouses, Frank Whittington (Joy) of Burke, VA, Kay Hughes (Dannie) of Columbus, MS, Mark Whittington (Brandon), and Tim Whittington (Tammy) of Wildwood, GA, as well as her nephews, Ben Boykin, Jacob Whittington, and William Whittington, and her niece Betsy Altmyer, as well as her extended family and many friends.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, #410, Rockville, MD 20852 (or fisherhouse.org) (serving hospitalized military and veterans' families); or , Memphis, TN 38105 (or stjude.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 16, 2019