Jim "Buster" Brewer



Bolton - James "Jim" Prentiss Brewer, 79, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Jackson. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday, June 28, 2019 and again on Saturday, June 29 from 10am until the 11am funeral service, all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Interment will follow at Bolton City Cemetery.



Mr. Brewer was born in Hinds County, MS to the late Earl Sterling Brewer and Minnie Paralee Posey Brewer. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Mr. Brewer loved his work, having founded Capital Security Services, Inc. in 1968. He was a dedicated and professional service provider in the security industry and privatized prison industry in TX, LA and TN. A member of the Moose Lodge and Bolton Baptist Church, he was known for his generosity and mentor to many. Mr. Brewer was a loving husband, father and "Padna" to his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lloyd "Boots" Brewer and Myles "Butch" Brewer. Survivors include his loving wife, Katherine Brewer of Jackson; son, Mike Brewer (Kathy) of Raymond; daughter, Beverly "Ducky" Humphrey (Chris) of Lake Charles, LA; sister, Winnie Faye Cooper of Bolton; grandchildren, Spencer "Robo" Burroughs and Geordan "Stump Jumper" Burroughs; great grandchildren Kali and Maddie Tisdale.



