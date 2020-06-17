Or Copy this URL to Share

Jim Moser



Byram - Jim Moser Jr. passed away on June 15, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center. He was 68. Visitation will be Monday, June 22 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 5:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, June 23 at Parkway Pentecostal Church in Madison, MS from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park South.









