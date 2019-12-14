|
|
Jimmie Harrison
Madison - Jimmie Yarbrough Harrison, age 74, passed away on December 14, 2019 at her residence in Madison with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Harrison was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison. She was a self-employed hairdresser for 52 years. Mrs. Harrison loved her family dearly as well as her Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eddie Harrison; Sons, Tim Harrison (Pennie), Chris Harrison (Paige); Daughter, Pam Smith (Charles); Grandchildren, Heather, Matt, Misha, Haley, Parker and Jonathon; Great grandchildren, Addison, Keaton, Ava, Eli, Olivia, Lawson, Emmy Gracyn and Tatum; Brothers, Horace Yarbrough (Betsy), John Yarbrough (Cathy); Sisters; Linda Mclendon (Keith) and Becky Forbes; Numerous Nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harrison is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dorothy Yarbrough; Brothers, Harold Yarbrough, Kenny Yarbrough and Truman Yarbrough.
Visitation will be Monday December 16, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and at First Baptist Church of Madison from 10:00am until 11:00am on Tuesday December 17, 2019. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Madison at 11:00am with burial to follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the at P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by calling 1-800-227-2345.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019