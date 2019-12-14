Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Harrison


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Harrison Obituary
Jimmie Harrison

Madison - Jimmie Yarbrough Harrison, age 74, passed away on December 14, 2019 at her residence in Madison with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Harrison was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison. She was a self-employed hairdresser for 52 years. Mrs. Harrison loved her family dearly as well as her Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eddie Harrison; Sons, Tim Harrison (Pennie), Chris Harrison (Paige); Daughter, Pam Smith (Charles); Grandchildren, Heather, Matt, Misha, Haley, Parker and Jonathon; Great grandchildren, Addison, Keaton, Ava, Eli, Olivia, Lawson, Emmy Gracyn and Tatum; Brothers, Horace Yarbrough (Betsy), John Yarbrough (Cathy); Sisters; Linda Mclendon (Keith) and Becky Forbes; Numerous Nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Harrison is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dorothy Yarbrough; Brothers, Harold Yarbrough, Kenny Yarbrough and Truman Yarbrough.

Visitation will be Monday December 16, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and at First Baptist Church of Madison from 10:00am until 11:00am on Tuesday December 17, 2019. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Madison at 11:00am with burial to follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the at P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by calling 1-800-227-2345.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -