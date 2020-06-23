Jimmie Oglesby



Jackson - Jimmie Lee Oglesby passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 22, 2020 in Jackson, MS. He was born in 1926 in Florence, MS, and was a native Mississippian who only left his beloved state to follow his career. He is predeceased by his wife Jeanne Colbert Oglesby, his parents William Rodney and Nell Therrell Oglesby, his brothers, Walter Eugene Oglesby and John Therrell Oglesby, and his grandson, Matthew Weis.



Jimmie is survived by his four children: Linda Moore (Derrall), Patricia Weis (Tim), Lee Oglesby, and Ginger Coleman (Larry); his grandchildren: Jeff Weis, Ramsey Bell, Betsy Bell Hartman, Sarah Beth Taylor, Anna Claire Oglesby, and Mary Grace Oglesby; and 8 great-grandchildren.



He graduated from Central High School in 1943. Following service during World War II in the Army Air Corps Jimmie married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Colbert, and attended Mississippi State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Jimmie began a 30-year career with Graybar Electric Co. Upon retirement, he returned to Mississippi where he spent his final years establishing three companies serving the telephone and cable industry. He also designed and patented several cable-related devices.



Jimmie was a member of Elk, Rotary, Fraternal Order of Masons, Shriners, Jesters, Patrick Henry Memorial, and the Order of First Families of Mississippi. He and Jeanne were members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and traveled the world extensively, but always swore there was no finer thrill than returning home to Mississippi.



A family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of a memorial, Jimmie requests that you take your sons fishing, your daughters to the ballet and your wife on vacation, and that you love your God, your family and your country.









