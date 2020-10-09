Jimmie PinnixGrenada - Mr. Jimmie Wilburn Pinnix, 92, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Grenada. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time Monday at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service.Jimmie was born June 2, 1928. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Francine Pinnix of Grenada and one son, Brad Pinnix of Coffeeville.Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Beth Pinnix Mitchell(Keith) of Grenada and his son, Barry Pinnix(Leah) of Bolton, MS. Mr. Pinnix is also survived by two sisters, Opal Pinnix McAdams and Annette Pinnix Shipley of Memphis, TN. Mr. Pinnix is also survived by these grandchildren; Matt Mitchell(Leah) of Brandon, Kristin Corkern(Daniel) of Florence, Gracie Mae Pinnix and Maggie Beth Pinnix, both of Bolton, Jill Pinnix and Lana Pinnix, both of Olive Branch and six great-grandchildren.Jimmie was a State Farm Insurance Agent for 33 ½ years in Grenada. He loved his wife, Francine, and worked hard to provide for his family. He also loved fishing, traveling, writing, history, gospel music and had a great respect for his country. Jimmie Pinnix was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.Mr. Pinnix had a very positive personality and always looked forward to another day of life. He will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be directed to the Yalobusha County Historical Society at P.O. Box 258, Coffeeville, MS 38922.The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people who helped make Jimmie Pinnix's life at home so special: Carmela Willis, Geraldine Golliday, Debra Herron, Dr. Mal Riddell and his staff, the staff at Sta-Home and Legacy Hospice.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).