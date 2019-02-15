Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Church
Main Street
Yazoo City, MS
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Church
Main Street
Yazoo City, MS
Yazoo City - James E. "Jimmy" Coleman, Jr. 67, of Yazoo City passed away Wednesday February 23, 2019 at The Baptist Medical Center Yazoo. A Farmer he was of The Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife Wanda Coleman, daughter; Deborah Coleman of Holly Bluff, son; James E. Coleman, III of Yazoo City, grandchildren; Coleman Thomas Miller, Breanna Kate Luke & Jody Brooke Luke, mother; Mimme Grace Coleman of Yazoo City sister; Sharon Mott of Yazoo City, Step-daughter; Cortney Hayes of Crowley, LA, step-son; Judd Guibeau of Crowley, LA, step great grandson Zachary Pettigrew of Yazoo City, step great granddaughters Chloe Pettigrew & Emma Hayes Both of Crowley, LA.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father; James E. Coleman, Sr.

Services will be Monday February 18th at Trinity Church on Main Street in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Followed by a Memorial service at 11:00 A.M. Father George Woodliff will officiate.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 15, 2019
