|
|
Jimmy Dale Branch
Jackson, MS - Jimmy Dale Branch (Known as "Big Jim") born December 27th, 1946 in Holmes County passed away at his Jackson, Mississippi residence on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at the age of 72. Retired Yazoo City Police Chief and currently a Auto Recovery Agent. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Tillman Branch and Maxine Ables Branch, his sisters Patty Branch Wigginton, Joyce Branch Woods and Grandson Nathan Dale. He leaves behind a loving Wife, Susan Dianne Branch and daughters Shelby Joyce Branch Marek (Michael), Patsy Maxine Branch Bollin (Thomas), Susan Malone (Robert), and son Philip Freeman. Grandchildren Harper, Lawrell, Addison, Madilyn "PJ", Annabelle "Belle", Maci "TJ", Carla, Nicole and Amber, Many Great Grandchildren, Cousins, Neice and Nephew and Friends.
Lakewood Funeral 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209 celebration of life on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 from 2:00-3:00.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 12, 2019