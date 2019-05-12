Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Dale Branch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy Dale Branch Obituary
Jimmy Dale Branch

Jackson, MS - Jimmy Dale Branch (Known as "Big Jim") born December 27th, 1946 in Holmes County passed away at his Jackson, Mississippi residence on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at the age of 72. Retired Yazoo City Police Chief and currently a Auto Recovery Agent. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Tillman Branch and Maxine Ables Branch, his sisters Patty Branch Wigginton, Joyce Branch Woods and Grandson Nathan Dale. He leaves behind a loving Wife, Susan Dianne Branch and daughters Shelby Joyce Branch Marek (Michael), Patsy Maxine Branch Bollin (Thomas), Susan Malone (Robert), and son Philip Freeman. Grandchildren Harper, Lawrell, Addison, Madilyn "PJ", Annabelle "Belle", Maci "TJ", Carla, Nicole and Amber, Many Great Grandchildren, Cousins, Neice and Nephew and Friends.

Lakewood Funeral 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209 celebration of life on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 from 2:00-3:00.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now