Jimmy Derald (J.D.) Alexander
Jackson - Jimmy "Jim/J.D." Alexander, 82, of Jackson, MS, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019 at home after a brief hospital stay.
He was born in McComb, MS on Feb 16, 1937 to Nelle Cothern and T.B. Alexander. He graduated from Enon High School and attended Southwest Community College. He was in the oil and gas business and was a commercial and residential building contractor. He loved to work and only retired when his health started to fail.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson and the Berean Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Auwarter Alexander; stepchildren Jennifer Wright Lawler (Parrish) of Mobile, AL; Charles C. Wright (Natalie) of Batesville, MS; step grandsons Griffin Brewster, Mobile, AL and Joseph and Andrew Wright, Batesville, MS.
Jim had suffered with poor health and pain for 22 years. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 . Jesus has given Jim the brand new body promised to him. No more pain.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Jackson at 10:00am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Private burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Columbia, MS.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or the Arise Campaign at First Baptist Church, 431 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019