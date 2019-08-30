Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Derald (J.d.) Alexander


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Derald (J.d.) Alexander Obituary
Jimmy Derald (J.D.) Alexander

Jackson - Jimmy "Jim/J.D." Alexander, 82, of Jackson, MS, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019 at home after a brief hospital stay.

He was born in McComb, MS on Feb 16, 1937 to Nelle Cothern and T.B. Alexander. He graduated from Enon High School and attended Southwest Community College. He was in the oil and gas business and was a commercial and residential building contractor. He loved to work and only retired when his health started to fail.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson and the Berean Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Auwarter Alexander; stepchildren Jennifer Wright Lawler (Parrish) of Mobile, AL; Charles C. Wright (Natalie) of Batesville, MS; step grandsons Griffin Brewster, Mobile, AL and Joseph and Andrew Wright, Batesville, MS.

Jim had suffered with poor health and pain for 22 years. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 . Jesus has given Jim the brand new body promised to him. No more pain.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Jackson at 10:00am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Private burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Columbia, MS.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or the Arise Campaign at First Baptist Church, 431 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now