Jimmy Donald Rankin
Brandon - Jimmy Donald Rankin, 81, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday February 5th, 2020 after a relatively short battle with brain cancer.
Jim, the son of Myrtis and Lamar Rankin, was born on September 17, 1938 in Magee, MS. Jim was one of five children in the Rankin family. His brothers Lavoyd, Tommy and Dale precede him in death. Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Patsy, who passed away last year. He is survived by his younger sister, Linda Williams, affectionately dubbed "Lil' Sis" by Jim and his brothers; his daughter, Donna Miln; son, Michael Waterwall; grandchildren, Robert Waterwall and Kathryn Harden and great-granddaughter, Lana Kathryn Harden.
Jim grew up in Magee, MS and joined the Marine Corps at 18 because he wanted to serve his country and see the world. He was stationed in London, England as an assistant to an Admiral. Jim loved to tell stories from his time in the service that included a stop in Lebanon. After his honorable discharge he returned to MS and started working for the LM Berry Company, where he retired in 1998. LM Berry held many memories for him, lifelong friends, and most importantly where he met and fell in love with "his woman" Patsy, who was the love of his life, and his soulmate.
Jim was an avid reader. He had an insatiable quest to learn and experience new things, his favorite pastimes were reading and traveling the country with PJ, from Alaska to Florida, but Montana always had a special place in his heart.
Jim was passionate about giving blood and was very proud of all the gallons he had donated over the years. He also enjoyed fishing and watching his Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was a proud member of First Baptist Fannin in Fannin, MS.
Visitation will be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on Friday February 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with a service on Saturday at 11:00 am in the chapel of Wright and Ferguson in Flowood. Interment will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery on Hwy 25.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020