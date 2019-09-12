|
|
Jimmy E. Daves
Fairhope, AL - Jimmy Edward Daves, age 86, of Fairhope, Alabama, slipped ever so peacefully into the arms of his Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona, MS, on Saturday, September 14 at 9:30 a,m. The service will be officiated by Mr. Daves' brother in law Rev. Fred Funches of Cantonment, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by Lee Funeral Home of Winona, MS.
Jim was one of the kindest souls to ever grace this beautiful world, and that sentiment would be echoed by anyone who was blessed to meet him. "Pap", as he was affectionately known by his beloved grandchildren, was the epitome of a loving husband and father. He cherished "his" Maybelle, with whom he embraced 64 wonderful years of marriage. He is survived by his son Michael Edward Daves (Ashley), of Fairhope, Alabama; and daughter, Lynn Daves Sullivan of Mize, Mississippi. His bragging rights were always reserved for his precious grandchildren who brought unending joy to his heart. They are Michael, Jr., Meagan, and Patrick Daves of Fairhope, Alabama, Chelsea Nicole Gray of Taylorsville, Mississippi, and Whitney Lee Reid of Raleigh, Mississippi. He also leaves behind his three adored sisters, who doted on him all the days of his life; as well as the kindest brothers-in-law one could be blessed with; and many treasured nieces and nephews, whom he claimed as his own. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maybelle, and his parents, Harvey and Arlin Daves.
Having grown up in Winona, he graduated from Winona High School in 1951, and then attended Mississippi State University and earned a degree in Business Administration and a minor in History. In 1954 with much joy, he married his soulmate, Maybelle Dennis. After a short stint with the US Army in Munich, Germany, working as a cryptographer, they returned to Mississippi. They spent most of their life raising their two children in Canton, where he owned Easy Finance Company for 35 years on Canton Square. Upon his retirement from the finance company, they moved to Madison, and finally to Fairhope, Alabama, to be closer to his son and his family. He and Maybelle became very active in their Sunday school class (The Truth Seekers) at First Baptist Church of Fairhope, and loved a pick up game of dominoes at the Nix Center. One of Jim's favorite places to bide his time was on Monday evenings at the American Legion in downtown Fairhope, enjoying a cold beverage and "shooting the bull" with some of his dearest friends at "the round table".
Jim's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Springhill Hospice. In an effort to better this world, we are reminded that kindness and compassion should not be something we innately extend in times of need, but always. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials sent to First Baptist Church of Fairhope, 300 South Section St., Fairhope, AL 36532 or The Baptist Children's Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019