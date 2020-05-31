Jimmy Lee Long, Sr.
Jackson - Jimmy Lee Long, Sr., died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Jackson. He was 89.
A native of Ackerman, MS, born November 15, 1930, he was the son of the late James R. and Eula Agnes Shaw Long.
Mr. Long was a veteran of the Korean War having faithfully served in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge, he resumed his employment with the Kroger Grocery Company, where he had worked since he was in high school. He served in leadership roles with the company and managed many of its stores. Following nearly 48 years of continual and dedicated service, he retired in 1993.
Jimmy was well known and respected. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had been a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church for 56 years and was active in his community including the North Jackson Exchange Club for many years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Higginbotham; brothers, James Long, John A. Long, and Royce Long.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Grace Pickett Long; daughter, Lea Anne Stacy (Frazure); son, Jimmy Long, Jr.,; daughter, Alicia Long Butler (Jimmy); grandchildren: Mason Stacy (Josie), Tyler Stacy (Jamie), and Anna Regan Stacy Norris (Charlie); great grandchildren: Daniel Stacy, Bailey Stacy, Charles Frazure Norris, Summer Grace Stacy, Benjamin Stacy, and Clayton Norris; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bear Creek Community Cemetery in Utica, the Rev. Cliff Hardin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Rd., Madison, MS 39110 or to the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 207 W. Jackson Street, Ste 1, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.