Jimmy Ray Knott
Pearl - Jimmy Ray Knott, 68, a lifelong resident of Pearl, MS went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held November 20, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Brandon, MS at 11 am with visitation beginning one hour prior to services.
Jimmy was born on January 11, 1951 to the late James and Nett Knott. He was retired from Gannett News Services for which he worked for 45 years. He was the President and Chairman of the Deacons at Grace Baptist Church. Jimmy was one who never met a stranger and loved everyone that he met. He was the best husband, father, Papaw, friend and even COACH to everyone.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 49 years, Betty Long Knott, daughter, Melissa Gilmore (Darryl) of Pearl, MS; son, James William "Buddy" Knott (Connie) of Brandon, MS; four grandsons, Kyle Gilmore (Ashley) of Brandon, MS, Jonathan Gilmore of Ole Miss, Jaydon Knott of Brandon, MS and Brady Knott of Brandon, MS; sister, Audrey Knott Attkisson of Pearl, MS; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church c/o Mission Fund, 205 Value Park Drive, Brandon, MS 39042.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019