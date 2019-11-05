|
Jimmy Ray Mardis
Flowood - Jimmy Ray Mardis, 82, a lifelong resident of Jackson, MS, passed away Monday, November 5, 2019 surrounded by his wife and four children after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Mr. Mardis is survived by his wife, Barbara Welch Mardis, and his four children, Stacy DeBardeleben (Charles), Kim Smith, Todd Mardis (Kim), and Morgan Mardis (Jennye Lynne), 15 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
He was born September 12, 1937 in Jackson, MS. He graduated Forrest Hill High School in 1955. He served on the Jackson Fire Department for 33 years and retired as a district chief. In addition, he co-owned Mardis Construction Company.
He served as an elder at St. Paul Presbyterian Church for 30 years and was Elder Emeritus. He also taught Sunday School for many years.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, MS 39232. The funeral is scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 am also at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019