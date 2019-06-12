|
Dr. Jimmy Walker
Yazoo City - Dr. Jimmy Glynn Walker, 84, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born February 13, 1935 in Jackson, Mississippi to James Hugh Walker and Nona Rea Laird Walker. He was a graduate of Jackson's Central High School and an Honors Graduate of Mississippi College and The University of Tennessee Dental School. He was also a Veteran of The U S Army where he served in Alaska as a Dental Assistant prior to his admission to Dental School.
Dr. Walker was married to the former Jerrie Bushnell on June 25, 1960, they moved to Yazoo City in 1965 following his graduation from Dental School. He practiced for 43 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church where he serves as a Choir Member, Kindergarten Committee, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher,and Awana Listener. He was also involved in several mission trips in South and Central America.
A member of The Lions and Jaycees, Dr. Walker is probably best known for his years of service on The Yazoo City School Board and in coaching church softball teams.
Survivors include his wife; Jerrie Jewell Walker, daughters; Beverly Joyce Walker (Scott) Martin of Laurel, Malinda Jean Walker (Charles) Loflin of Montclair, NJ, and Nona Mildred Walker (Tim) Luke of Summitt, MO, sons; Calvin Curns (Karen) Walker Fairbanks, AK, and Steven Mark (Donna) Walker of Brandon, and brother; David Lynn Walker of San Antonio, TX., 20 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside Services were held Sunday June 9th in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Yazoo City Saturday June 22nd at 1:00 P.M.
The family will receive friends at the church following the services.
