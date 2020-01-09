|
Jo Anne Caven
Brandon, MS - A musical celebration of the life of Jo Anne Caven, and remembrances from her friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Crossgates United Methodist Church, 23 Crossgates Drive, Brandon, Mississippi, at 10:30AM. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church, at 9:30AM. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at 2:30pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Homewood United Methodist Cemetery in Scott County, MS.
Jo Anne Tolbert Caven, 84, passed away in her home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Hollandale, Mississippi, on August 6, 1935, the second of six children to Louise and Troy Tolbert. Jo Anne and her older brother grew up in Hollandale prior to her parents' and family's move to Forest, Mississippi.
Jo Anne graduated from Hollandale High School and attended Delta State before leaving school to marry Charles A. Caven from Okolona, Mississippi, on March 11, 1955. She determined that staying at Delta State could never offer the education she would experience living all over the world as the wife of an Air Force serviceman. After several assignments in the United States, the family moved to Italy, where they lived for more than three years. Jo Anne learned the Italian language so well she was asked to teach English in a private all girls' school in Taranto, Italy. The years in Italy were followed by two assignments in Germany. After her husband's deployments to Vietnam, Jo Anne and her two sons lived in Forest, Mississippi. Once her husband, "Bubber," returned home, the family moved to Manila and enjoyed exploring the islands and culture of the Philippines. Their next home was Bangkok, Thailand. Both sons attended the International School there. The family's longest and favorite assignment in the United States was in Abilene, Texas. After retirement from the Air Force in 1968, they moved to Brandon, Mississippi to make their permanent home.
Two years after her husband's retirement, Jo Anne began what would become a long and interesting career in the travel industry. Having lived and visited so many places in the world before she began her career, she quickly developed friendships and professional relationships with many in the travel industry, both in the United States and many foreign countries, resulting in many happy clients.
Jo Anne is survived by two sons, Kip T. Caven of Jackson, Mississippi, and Todd B. Caven of Pensacola, Florida, and one granddaughter, Cayman Leigh Caven of Birmingham, Alabama. She is also survived by three brothers, Brigadier General (retired) Troy Tolbert (Louie) of Valdosta, Georgia, Colonel (retired) Richard Tolbert (Linda) of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Mike Tolbert (Lorene) of Forest, Mississippi; two sisters, Betty Rinehart (David) of Forest, Mississippi, and Gwynn Burchard (Danny) of Brandon, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, Jo Anne expressed desire to have memorials sent to the Music Program of Crossgates United Methodist Church, 23 Crossgates Drive, Brandon, Mississippi, 39042.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020