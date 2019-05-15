Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS
Joan C. Johnston Obituary
Joan C. Johnston

Pearl - Joan C. Johnston, 86, passed from this life Sunday, May 12, 2019, at home.

She was born September 13, 1932, in Shaw Mississippi, a daughter of the late Jesse and Alice Chennault. Joan was a member of First Baptist Church in Pearl, and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include daughters, Pamela Smith and husband David, and Johnnie Maddox and husband Don; son, Hugh Johnston, III and wife Sara; sisters, Nan Harrison and Grace Chennault; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh L. Johnston, Jr.

Visitation will be 9:00-11:00am, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel with interment in Lakewood Memorial Park.

To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 15, 2019
