Joan Catherine Becker Millington
Brandon - Joan Catherine Becker Millington, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Her life journey began July 1st, 1932 with her birth in Detroit, Michigan. Joan graduated from Michigan State in 1954.
From 1955 to 1963, Joan gave birth to her sons Greg, Mark, Geoff, Grant and Keith. Mark passed away in infancy. Her surviving sons carried forward her legacy of faith and success each starting their own business with beautiful families that cherish Christ. She leaves the world with her four sons, fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren that all love her dearly and who will cherish her memory. Her example of generosity has spread worldwide from mission work to military service.
She touched the lives of thousands of high school kids teaching typing and business. Her students viewed her as a compassionate leader and mentor. After moving to Mississippi, Joan helped many families settle into their homes, earning Central Mississippi's top realtor award in 1991.
Joan settled into a life of volunteering, spending time with her many grandchildren, traveling the world, and celebrating life with her many friends. She was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic church in Flowood, Mississippi.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother Catherine, father Cliff, sister Betty and her first husband Ken. She was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Ron Millington and remarried in 2007. They enjoyed a long and loving relationship becoming the best "Nana and Poppie" to their blended families and inspiring everyone to never slow down and live life to the fullest.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Mass on Saturday August 24, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019