|
|
Joan Lensing Buck
Madison - Joan Lensing Buck passed away suddenly on September 6, 2019 at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson. She was born on September 7, 1928 in Little Rock, AR., the daughter of the late Al and Marie Lensing of Kirkwood, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry K. Buck, Jr. after 43 years of marriage.
Joan had a servant's heart and volunteered her time with her church, the International Ballet Competition, and the Madison County Election Commission. Joan loved crossword puzzles, sailing, happy movies, bingo and her afternoon toddy. She was very fond of all her pets over the years. She was an avid knitter and a previous owner of several needlework shops. Joan also donated many of her knitted baby booties to Catholic Charities, and knitted helmet liners for the military. She also had an aviator's passion for flight, taking lessons at the early age of 19. She was especially proud when her son, Thadd, became a pilot with United Airlines.
Joan's greatest love was her family. She looked forward to spending time with them, and she never grew tired of listening to their wonderful stories.
She is survived by her four children David (Dawn), Jackson, Kakey (Rick) Chaney Minneola, FL, Bonnie (Jimbo), Nashville, TN and Thadd (Tracy) Madison, MS. She had nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi on Monday September 9 from 11:00 to 12:00 with mass following. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Clinton.
Pallbearers are her grandsons; Ben Buck, Blake Buck, Dan Chaney, Michael Buck, Wyatt Buck and Ryan Elmerick.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at The Blake at Township and also those with St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Francis of Assisi, 4000 West Tidewater Lane, Madison, MS 39110
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 8, 2019