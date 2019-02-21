Joan Murff Allen



Brandon, MS - Joan Allen, 90, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at her home with family by her side. Funeral services are 11am Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, with a visitation starting at 9am prior. Interment will follow in the Old Brandon Cemetery.



Joan was born in Tupelo, MS, to James E. Murff and Nancy Carter Murff. She received her B.A. degree from Bellhaven University in 1950, where she was President of the Senior Class, Vice President of Student Government and a member of various clubs, editor of Belhaven Miss, "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and May Queen. She then received her Master's degree from the University of Houston. She taught school for many years and later retiring as a school counselor in Houston.



Survivors include her husband, Albert Allen; children, Beverly Allen and Bret Allen; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Murff. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



The family would like to extend special gratitude to her caretakers, Heather, Rosemary and JoAnn.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellhaven University, in memory of Joan Murff Allen.



You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.